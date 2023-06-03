Florida governor Ron DeSantis signs controversial immigration bill
While the Florida governor travels to campaign for the 2024 presidential elections, trouble is brewing in his home state. Residents there have taken to the streets to protest an immigration bill. Thousands of blue-collar workers are protesting a new anti-illegal immigration bill that will be effective starting on July 1st, according to reports. The Senate bills signed by DeSantis aim to introduce stringent measures to deter immigration.