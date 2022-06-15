Fastest-growing black hole, with mass of 3 billion suns, discovered by astronomers

Published: Jun 15, 2022
Scientists claim that they have discovered the fastest-growing black hole of the past nine billion years. The supermassive black hole has mass of three billion suns and is 7,000 times more luminous than all the light from Milky Way.
