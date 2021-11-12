Explosion during Friday prayers at Nangarhar mosque, 3 dead and 20 injured

Nov 12, 2021, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Another blast has been reported in a mosque in Afghanistan. A bomb went off in Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, three dead and 20 people have been reported as injured. WION's Anas Mallick brings in all the latest developments.
