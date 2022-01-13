Explained: China’s border law & how India, other neighboring countries are affected

China has been using different tactics at the border areas over the years. From aerial incursions into Taiwan’s defence zone to unfurling flag at Galwan valley, China’s aggressive approach continues in border and territorial issues. All of this comes at a time when Xi Jinping led government rolled out a new ‘border law’. China’s National People’s Congress passed the law last year which said that PLA shall take measures to strengthen the border defence, support economic and social development in border areas. Among other things, the law allows PLA to work closely with civilians living near the border. The law can affect the neighbouring countries of China. It is suspected that China may have stalled negotiations with India over the LAC standoff for the border law to be implemented. China shares nearly 22,000 km border land with 14 other countries. China is yet to finalise border agreements with India and Bhutan.