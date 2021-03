The Afghan envoy to India, Farid Mamundzay in his first-ever interview to any media has batted for India's inclusion in all Afghan related peace process--like the troika, UN-facilitated, or Turkey process, calling "Delhi an important capital". Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Mamundzay said, "we want India's involvement in almost every peace fora....We hope India would be given its rightful place in all those talks, in all those meetings".