Ex-aide Cummings shares Johnson's WhatsApp texts criticising UK health secy

Jun 17, 2021, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings releases his WhatsApp texts which say he called the health minister 'hopeless'. The Prime minister's office clears the air saying 'PM has full confidence in health secretary'.
