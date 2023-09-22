Evolution of kabaddi in South Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Kabaddi, South Asia's traditional warriors' sport that dates back thousands of years has evolved hugely to become a part of modern-day global sporting events. From matches played on soft mud that exuded a raw earthiness, Kabaddi is now played on state-of-the-art mats at world-class sporting arenas. South Asian national kabaddi teams are in preparation mode for kabaddi events at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos