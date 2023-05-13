European Union looks to 'Re-Calibrate' position on China as Beijing grows assertive

Brussels has urged 27 EU nations to get on the same page on how they deal with China, as a more assertive Beijing asserts influence on the world stage. At a meet hosted by Sweden, EU officials said the bloc was sticking to its existing vision of China as simultaneously a partner, competitor, and rival. Eu foreign ministers agreed on the need to recalibrate the position on China, reducing dependencies and coaxing Beijing to take a tougher stance on Russia's war in Ukraine. Most pressing among the points of contention is China's refusal to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, or to press Moscow to stop its attack. Eu foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated it remained important to engage with Beijing at the same time as looking to cut the bloc's reliance. Polish deputy foreign minister said the EU 'should find a way to be a partner, not a client'. Echoing the sentiment, the Lithuanian foreign minister said, 'We cannot make the same mistakes as we've done when dealing with Russia'.