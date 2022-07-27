Europe: Gas prices surge by 30% in 2 days; Zelensky accuses Russia of imposing 'price terror'

Published: Jul 27, 2022, 02:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The war in Ukraine has led to energy and food crisis around the world. The crisis has been especially harsh on Europe where gas prices have surged by nearly 30% in two days.
