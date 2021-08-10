Ethiopia appreciates India's stance on Tigray at UNSC

The Ethiopian Envoy to India Tizita Mulugeta has appreciated India's "principled" stance on the Tigray issue at the United Nations security council. During UNSC meet on the issue on 2nd July, India's envoy to UN T.S. Tirumurti had commend the Ethiopian Govt on its announcement of humanitarian ceasefire in the Tigray region & granting "humanitarian access to a majority of areas under stress" while backing the country's territorial integrity. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, envoy Tizita Mulugeta said, "India kept its principled position of non-interference in the sovereignty of a given country and also non-interference in affairs of a country" The situation in Tigray has been making global headlines after clashes broke between the Ethiopian government forces and the local Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Tigray is a region in the northern part of Ethiopia and shares borders with Eritrea, Sudan. Earlier this year Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen visited India and held talks with his Indian counterpart EAM Jaishankar & briefed on the issue. The Ethiopian Envoy also spoke on ties between the 2 countries and how they are cooperating amid the covid crisis. India had sent vaccines to Ethopia.