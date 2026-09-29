/Estonia points finger at Moscow behind arson at Ukraine supplier

Estonian authorities have directly accused Russian secret services of commissioning an arson attack against Milrem Robotics, a key defense supplier providing unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine. Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated the sabotage in Tallinn was part of a broader Kremlin campaign meant to intimidate NATO allies and weaken support for Kyiv. Three suspects have been extradited and remanded in custody as officials vow that Russian aggression will only strengthen European resolve.