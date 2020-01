Equity indices suffered a blow during early hours on Monday on the back of escalating geopolitical tension after a senior Iranian military official was killed by a US airstrike. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 456 points to 41,009 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 136 points at 12,094. All sectoral indices were in the negative terrain with Nifty PSU bank falling by 3.2 per cent, metal by 2.2 per cent, auto by 1.7 per cent and FMCG by 0.8 per cent.