Elvis Presley's iconic record album on display

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
An exhibition in London features some 450 artifacts from a rare collection of objects owned or worn by Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Famous attire, cars, jewels, and even his wallet and spectacles are on display. See a preview of the show by watching the film.

