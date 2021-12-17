Electric scooter made up of thermoplastic polyurethane can fit into back pack

Dec 17, 2021, 02:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
An inflatable e-scooter compact enough to be stored inside a commuter's backpack has been unveiled in Japan. The Poimo, developed by the University of Tokyo, can be inflated in just over a minute, using an electric pump.
