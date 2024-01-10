LIVE TV

DRDO launches indegenous assault riffle 'Ugram' for Indian Army | WION Newspoint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
India's DRDO has launched an assault rifle called 'Ugram', which means ferocius, it has been manufactured in collaboration with the private firm.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos