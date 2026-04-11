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Doubts Persist Over Lebanon's Situation, Israel Launches Deadly Blitz Ahead of Ceasefire Talks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 21:45 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 21:45 IST
Intense Israeli airstrikes have continued across Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties and widespread destruction, casting doubt on the stability of a recently announced, though disputed, ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran. Despite the initiation of diplomatic efforts to discuss a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated there is "no ceasefire in Lebanon" and that operations against Hezbollah will continue with "full force".

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