/Doubts Persist Over Lebanon's Situation, Israel Launches Deadly Blitz Ahead of Ceasefire Talks

Published: Apr 11, 2026, 21:45 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 21:45 IST
Intense Israeli airstrikes have continued across Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties and widespread destruction, casting doubt on the stability of a recently announced, though disputed, ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran. Despite the initiation of diplomatic efforts to discuss a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated there is "no ceasefire in Lebanon" and that operations against Hezbollah will continue with "full force".