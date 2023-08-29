Djokovic makes winning return to the US Open | WION Sports Xtra

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Novak Djokovic makes a winning return to the US Open. The Serbian began his quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title with a dominating 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller. Djokovic will also regain his World No. 1 ranking. Is he still the favourite to win the US Open title?

