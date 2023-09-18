Did the Vatican hide the holocaust from the world for three years?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
In a shocking revelation, a letter found in the Vatican archive suggests that Pope Pius XII knew about the Holocaust in detail as early as 1942 and this letter conflicts with the official position of the church at the time of the second world war. Keep watching to know more...

