DeSantis signals start of slugfest with Donald Trump | Rivalry intensifies

Next year's election will mark America's 60th presidential contest. Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner in an increasingly crowded field seeking the republican presidential nomination. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis jumped into the contest last week and is viewed as the most formidable challenger to twice-impeached Trump. As the race for the white house heats up, DeSantis has signalled the start of a slugfest with Trump. Former president Trump has swept all before him in the early stages of the contest. DeSantis has distanced himself from Trump, his erstwhile mentor. DeSantis faces the daunting task of closing the gap with Trump. However, he is the only other republican candidate with double-digit support in early polls. Analysts are warning against counting DeSantis out, pointing to his popularity among the suburban women, who see Trump as toxic. He also enjoys the status of a winner, something trump has not been able to claim since his 2020 defeat to Biden.