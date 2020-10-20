Democracy will continue in Kyrgyzstan, says the country's envoy; Dismiss claims of foreign influence

Even as things settle in Kyrgyzstan after unrest due to disputed election, the Kyrgyz envoy to India has said, "Democracy will continue in his country". Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Kyrgyzstan's envoy to New Delhi Asein Isaev said,"According to constitution, new elections will be done. New govt working on it.". Asked about any role of foreign powers, given the country is at the cross roads of Russian influence and a neighbour of China, the envoy dismissing it said, "everything happened very quickly, no body expected it". This is the first time envoy has spoken about political developments in his country.