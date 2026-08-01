/Delhi Bans Drones Ahead Of Independence Day | J&K Cloudburst | Delhi Launches ₹2,500 Lakshmi Yojana

Welcome to today's Top India Headlines, covering the biggest developments from across the country. Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police has imposed a ban on drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), paragliders, and other aerial platforms from August 2 to August 16. Authorities cited intelligence inputs warning that terrorists or anti-social elements could misuse such platforms to threaten national security. In Jammu and Kashmir, a cloudburst struck the Doda-Ramban region, while continuous rainfall pushed the Chenab River to dangerous levels. Authorities opened two gates of the Baglihar Dam to regulate rising water inflows, and disaster response teams were deployed as flood alerts remained in effect. In Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar launched the Freedom From Waste Campaign, urging citizens to participate in keeping the city clean. The campaign was inaugurated near the Kempegowda Statue at the Hebbal Flyover. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive ₹2,500 per month in financial assistance. The Delhi Government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for the programme, which is expected to benefit around 17 lakh women.