Deeply concerned about Trudeau's charges: Blinken on India-Canada row

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said America is deeply concerned about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist in Surrey and it is crucial that Ottawa's investigation proceeds.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos