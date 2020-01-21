Deepika Padukone rewarded for her work at World Economic Forum in Davos

Indian actress Deepika Padukone, who has been an advocate of mental health awareness and has been extensively working towards de-stigmatising mental illness, was rewarded for her work at World Economic Forum's Crystal Award ceremony, held in Davos on January 20. The actress was presented the award by Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and co-founder of the World Economic Forum's World Art's Forum. Deepika Padukone runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to help those struggling with their mental health. She came out in 2015 as having battled depression.