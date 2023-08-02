Death penalty for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter who killed 11 worshipers in 2018 due to Jewish hatred

The Biden administration has handed out its very first death penalty. The penalty has been handed out to Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 worshippers and wounded six others at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. Bowers was convicted of all 63 charges against him. Out of these 22 charges were capital offences. The attack, which took place in October 2018, is described as the deadliest attack on Jewish people in the US. Bowers had turned an ordinary Jewish Sabbath into the worst anti-Semitic mass shooting in US history and he is proud of it. The decision to sentence Bowers to death was unanimous among the 12 jurors deliberating the issue. They spent just over 10 hours deliberating the issue over a period of 2 days. During Bowers' sentencing, prosecutors argued that Bowers carried out the killing due to his hatred of Jewish people.