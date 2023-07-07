'Dare to fight': China's President inspects forces in flashpoint region near Taiwan | Details
Differences over Taiwan’s status have fuelled rising tensions between the island and the Chinese mainland. Taiwan has the potential to be a flash point in US-China relations and the tensions are rising. The Taiwanese president has rebuked Beijing’s efforts to undermine democracy. On the other hand, Beijing has ramped up political and military pressure on Taipei. Xi Jinping says the Chinese army must dare to fight. Here's a look at China's claims over Taiwan...