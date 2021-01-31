LIVE TV
Daniel Pearl Murder Case: Pak govt formally to join Sindh's review plea
Jan 31, 2021, 11.10 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Pakistan government has decided to formally join the Sindh govt's review petition against the Supreme Court judgement on the acquittal of all accused persons involved in the murder of journalist Daniel Pearl.
