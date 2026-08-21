/Crypto, AI drive record US election spending

The 2026 U.S. midterm elections are still months away, but the spending war is already breaking records. A new group of political power brokers is emerging: crypto, artificial intelligence and online betting companies. Together, these industries are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into U.S. elections, betting that the lawmakers they help elect will shape rules favourable to their businesses. Reuters' report finds corporate spending on House and Senate races has already hit 517 million dollars, and that's before the final stretch of campaigning.