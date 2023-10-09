Cricket World Cup: England term Dharamsala outfield 'poor' | WION World of Cricket

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
The outfield at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala has come in for much criticism. England Captain Jos Buttler has termed it poor and questioned if the integrity of the game is being compromised. The ICC rated the outfield as average after Saturday's Bangladesh-Afghanistan game but the body says its on-ground officials have no problems with the surface for Tuesday's game. Buttler termed the outfield as poor but Sri Lanka have no such issues and have backed the ICC"s decision to play on. WION's Cricket pundit and 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore weighs in on the controversy on WION World of Cricket with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

