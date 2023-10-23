Cricket World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers shine against Kiwis | WION World of Cricket

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Mohammed Shami starred on his return to India with a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in Dharamsala. The Indian bowlers made a fine comeback to restrict New Zealand to 273. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes India's bowling was the difference between the two teams.

