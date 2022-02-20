LIVE TV
Covid wave in Hong Kong: Elections postponed, 7.4 million people put under strict mandates
Feb 20, 2022, 11:40 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Hong Kong is reeling under the Covid-19 wave led by the Omicron variant. Elections in the country have been postponed and nearly 7.4 million people have been put under strict mandates as Covid cases rise in the country.
