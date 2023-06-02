Covid blues: Global trade recovery slows in 2023

The covid-19 pandemic disrupted global trade as the world was forced into a lockdown but International Traders continue to be frustrated as recovery looks unlikely in global trades slows down after the pandemic yes in fact U.S credit rating agency Fitch has said that global trade is rapidly slowing after a rapid post-pandemic recovery in 2021 and 2022 global trade is expected to expand 1.9 percent this year down sharply from 2022's growth rate of 5.5 percent that's due to tighter monetary policy less stimulus and stalling globalization in fact trade will grow slower than the global economy.