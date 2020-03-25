LIVE TV
Coronavirus infected cases in US near 56,000
Mar 25, 2020, 11.10 AM(IST)
The World Health Organization has said that the United States could now be emerging as the new epicenter of the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the US has recorded 11,000 fresh cases and more than 200 people have lost their lives.