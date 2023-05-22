Climate activists turn Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain black
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - Climate activists in Italy made a powerful statement by turning the water of Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain black. They did this to draw attention to the recent devastating floods in the country's Northeast region which claimed the lives of 14 individuals. As per the activists, the floods which are being described as the worst in the century but is just a warning.