China's long-arm policing: UK acts against unofficial police stations | Transnational repression

The UK government has ordered China to shut unofficial police stations operating on the British soil. Remember, UK previously stated any intimidation on British soil of foreign nationals by China or other states was unacceptable. The foreign office told the Chinese embassy that any functions related to such police service stations are unacceptable and they must not operate in any form. The Chinese embassy responded that all such stations have been closed permanently. Similar operations have been investigated in the United States, Canada and several European countries. US Authorities recently arrested two men for allegedly setting up one such outpost in New York. Chinese security officials were charged over a campaign to monitor and harass US-based dissidents.