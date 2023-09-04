China’s economic recovery faces fresh risks from property crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
China's economic recovery is being weighed down by a worsening property slump, with the latest data likely to show little sign of a rebound in growth. Official figures due Tuesday are expected to show only moderate increases in industrial output, retail sales, and fixed-assets investment in July.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos