China's defence minister Li Shangfu not seen in weeks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu is allegedly under investigation by Beijing and has been stripped of his duties, according to the US government. It is the most recent indication of impending unrest in Beijing following the mysterious disappearance and subsequent removal from office of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in July.

