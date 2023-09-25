China's airlines soar towards recovery amid golden week | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The arrival of the Golden Week holiday in China is expected to give a further boost to the tourism industry. In eight days, approximately 21 million passengers will board aeroplanes. Airfares have more than doubled on some of the busiest routes as a result of this sudden surge in demand.

