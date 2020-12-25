LIVE TV
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
China steps up efforts to serve the elderly in digital age
Dec 25, 2020, 08.30 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
China has been aging rapidly in the past 20 years. There were 176.03 million people aged 65 or above by the end of 2019, accounting for 12.6 percent of the whole population of the Chinese mainland that year.
Read in App