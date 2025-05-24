/China says Japan has plutonium for 5,500 nukes

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 24:01 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 24:01 IST
China has issued a chilling warning over Japan's nuclear potential, pointing to Tokyo's huge stockpile of separated plutonium. Japan held about 44.4 tonnes of separated plutonium at the end of 2025, according to Japanese figures. Beijing says the stockpile gives Japan the technical ability for a rapid nuclear breakout. But Japan remains a non-nuclear-weapon state under the NPT and says its plutonium is for peaceful civilian use.