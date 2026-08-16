/China's humanoid robot joins Wuhu's traffic police force

China's push into humanoid robotics has hit the streets, literally. The city of Wuhu in Anhui Province has officially deployed "Wuyou Zhijing R001," a humanoid robot traffic officer, to assist human police at busy intersections. Dressed in a police uniform and cap, the robot uses a 360-degree camera, LiDAR, and millimeter-wave radar to direct traffic with standard hand gestures, issue voice warnings, and flag violations like jaywalking or missing helmets.