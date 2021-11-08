China ramps up efforts to counter United States, builds mockups of US navy ships

Nov 08, 2021, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China's military has built replicas of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other U.S. warships, in an effort to possibly ramp up its military capabilities against Washington, satellite images by Maxar has pointed out these mockups.
Read in App