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China plans robot forts against America on South China Sea islands

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 23:16 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 23:16 IST
#Gravitas A Chinese military proposal envisions disputed islands in the South China Sea to be surrounded by autonomous drones, machines that could detect, disrupt and even attack hostile forces.

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