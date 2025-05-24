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China plans autonomous drone forts to guard disputed South China Sea islands

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 24:01 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 24:01 IST
A Chinese military proposal envisions disputed islands in the South China Sea to be surrounded by autonomous drones, machines that could detect, disrupt and even attack hostile forces.

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