China local governments to sell $206 billion of financing debt

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
China plans to allow local governments to sell $205.9 billion of special financing bonds to help 12 regions repay debt, Caixin reported. China’s central bank and financial regulators met with bank executives and told lenders again to boost loans to support a recovery, adding to signs of heightened concern from policymakers about the deteriorating economic outlook.

