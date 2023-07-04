China issues warnings of extreme weather conditions for coming months

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Chinese meteorological authorities have issued a warning of extreme weather conditions for the coming months. This warning comes after large areas in central and southwestern China faced rain-triggered disasters. Last week, over two thousand homes were damaged in flash floods in China's central Hunan province. Due to this, more than ten thousand people were evacuated to safety. These floods were simultaneously accompanied by record heat waves in other parts of the country.