/CENTCOM Uses Israel's Map Inclusive of Gaza & West Bank

Published: Aug 16, 2026, 23:46 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 23:46 IST
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has drawn attention over a map depicting West Asia, with Gaza and the West Bank shown within the map of Israel. The depiction has sparked controversy and renewed questions over how disputed territories are represented in official military communications.
The issue comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing political debate over the status of Gaza and the West Bank. The map's presentation has triggered scrutiny over territorial representation and its potential political implications.