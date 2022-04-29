Can "strategically trust" India, says Portugal Foreign Minister Cravinho; Slams Russia-China nexus

Expressing confidence in India's global role Portugal Foreign minister João Gomes Cravinho has said that "with India, we--Portugal, Europe, that we have a partner which we can strategically trust" and both sides "need to do lot more together". The comments come even as European Union, and its members state deepen engagement with India, with high level visits, including the upcoming visit of PM to the continent next week. Important to remember, the idea of starting a India-EU Summit was mooted for the first time by Portugal when the current UNSG Antonio Guterres was the Portuguese Prime Minister.