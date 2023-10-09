Can England bounce back after opening loss?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
World Champions England face Bangladesh in their second match of the 2023 ODI World Cup. England began their title defence with a drubbing at the hands of New Zealand and will once again be without all-rounder Ben Stokes. England haven't quite hit the panic button but need to get back on track against the Tigers. 1996 World Cup winning-coach Dav Whatmore sets up the clash on Wion World of Cricket.

