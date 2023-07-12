Californian court grants parole to Manson Murderer Leslie Van Houten

Charles Manson the American cult head who terrorized Los Angeles in 1969 is back in the news again because a member of the so-called Manson family has been let out of jail. Leslie Van Houten was only 19 years old when she followed Manson's orders and went on a killing spree. After her conviction, she spent 53 years in prison. In May a California appeals court overruled the Californian government and found that Van Houten was entitled to parole.