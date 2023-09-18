Burgundy vineyards expect bumper grape harvest | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Grape harvest is in full swing in burgundy, one of France's most prestigious wine regions. Producers are expecting a bumper yield. Workers travel from all over the world to take part in this intense farming period, and it looks like this year’s yield is going to be worth raising a glass to.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos